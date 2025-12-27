Shehnaaz Gill Gets Brutally Honest: “I Cry Too, But I Don’t Show It”

The journey to lasting success in the entertainment industry is rarely easy, and Shehnaaz Gill knows this better than most. From her rise as a television and reality-show favourite to her ongoing struggle to carve meaningful space in films, Shehnaaz’s path has been filled with emotional challenges, professional uncertainty, and hard-earned self-awareness. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke with striking honesty about resilience, exploitation, and the unseen battles artists fight behind closed doors.

Shehnaaz was speaking to Zoom during a live audience interaction when an emotional moment unfolded on stage. A young woman, a junior artist, broke down while sharing her experiences of repeated exploitation in the industry. Deeply moved, Shehnaaz paused the event to comfort her — and in doing so, revealed how personal the situation felt to her.

Admitting that she, too, struggles silently, Shehnaaz shared that she chooses not to display her pain publicly. Offering advice to the distressed fan, she urged her to stay strong and stand up for herself. She explained that while people may appear happy on the outside, including actors, many are hurting internally but hide it to avoid judgment and trolling in a public life.

Shehnaaz didn’t soften her words when describing the reality of the industry. Calling it “kalyug,” she warned that showing vulnerability can sometimes invite exploitation. Drawing from personal experience, she said that people often take advantage of visible weakness and that maintaining emotional strength is crucial for survival in a competitive environment.

In another recent conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Shehnaaz opened up about a lesser-known struggle — the lack of meaningful roles despite widespread recognition. She candidly admitted that while she continues to receive offers, many projects lack originality or depth. “I feel like I am being used as a prop in films,” she said, adding that she refuses to accept roles that don’t offer impact or substance.

She also addressed her absence from Punjabi cinema, despite receiving offers consistently over the last five years. According to Shehnaaz, she chose to wait for a project with a fresh concept that could mark a powerful comeback. For her, even limited screen time must leave a lasting impression.

Emphasising substance over visibility, Shehnaaz explained that chasing Bollywood blindly was never her goal. She believes in first proving her credibility as an actor, whether in Punjabi cinema or Hindi films. While she continues to audition and work hard, she finds comfort in the fact that audiences are finally noticing her growth — not just as a star, but as a serious performer