Song name – Wish to Wish
Singer – Yoona
Check out Wish to Wish Song Lyrics by Yoona
This Time Forever
One Dazzling Star, A Moment With You
You Shined On Me So I Could Shine Countlessly
I’ll Be Shining For You (I’m Calling)
I Hear It From Far Away
Our Story That We Shared Together
When The Wind Blows
I’ll Come To Meet You, So Will You Wait For Me
Even If Time Passes Again
Forever
I’ll Stay By Your Side
Starlight Falling
A Sweet Night Like Tonight
The Winter I Waited For, Christmas With You
Snow Falls Down
Remember This Moment
The Precious Times We Shared
I Promise
I’ll Hold Both Your Hands Tight Just Like Now
I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines
Ooh-Ooh, Ooh-Ooh
Do You Remember
The Moment Our Hearts Reached Each Other
The Day We First Met
Do You Remember How We Looked Back Then
The Winter I Waited For, Christmas With You
Snow Falls Down
Remember This Moment
The Precious Times We Shared
I Promise
I’ll Hold Both Your Hands Tight Just Like Now
I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines
A Song I Want To Sing For You
Will You Remember It
I Just Want To Walk Together
On A Street Filled With Starlight, Just The Two Of Us
I Promise
I’ll Hold You Tight Just Like Now
Always For You
Wish To Wish For You
I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines