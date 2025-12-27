Song name – Wish to Wish

Singer – Yoona

Check out Wish to Wish Song Lyrics by Yoona

This Time Forever

One Dazzling Star, A Moment With You

You Shined On Me So I Could Shine Countlessly

I’ll Be Shining For You (I’m Calling)

I Hear It From Far Away

Our Story That We Shared Together

When The Wind Blows

I’ll Come To Meet You, So Will You Wait For Me

Even If Time Passes Again

Forever

I’ll Stay By Your Side

Starlight Falling

A Sweet Night Like Tonight

The Winter I Waited For, Christmas With You

Snow Falls Down

Remember This Moment

The Precious Times We Shared

I Promise

I’ll Hold Both Your Hands Tight Just Like Now

I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines

Ooh-Ooh, Ooh-Ooh

Do You Remember

The Moment Our Hearts Reached Each Other

The Day We First Met

Do You Remember How We Looked Back Then

The Winter I Waited For, Christmas With You

Snow Falls Down

Remember This Moment

The Precious Times We Shared

I Promise

I’ll Hold Both Your Hands Tight Just Like Now

I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines

A Song I Want To Sing For You

Will You Remember It

I Just Want To Walk Together

On A Street Filled With Starlight, Just The Two Of Us

I Promise

I’ll Hold You Tight Just Like Now

Always For You

Wish To Wish For You

I Hope You’ll Always Be The One Who Shines