Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Sees Good Start, But Can It Beat Dhurandhar?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s latest romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has begun its box office journey on a steady note. Released theatrically on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, the film has managed to carve out space for itself amid stiff competition and a relatively limited screen count. In its first two days, the Hindi-language entertainer collected a net total of ₹14.49 crore at the domestic box office, indicating a modest yet encouraging start.

On its opening day, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned ₹8.46 crore in India. Given the crowded festive release window, the numbers were considered respectable by trade analysts. Theatre occupancy hovered around 34.5 percent overall, with footfalls picking up significantly during evening and night shows. The response suggested that the film appealed particularly to young audiences and couples, who turned out in larger numbers later in the day.

Day two saw a moderate dip in collections, with the film adding ₹6.03 crore to its total. While a drop after a holiday opening is not unusual, industry watchers believe the hold is reasonably strong. According to trade experts, this indicates that word of mouth has not been entirely discouraging and could help the film register growth over the extended weekend, especially as families and holiday crowds continue to visit cinemas.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and produced by a heavyweight team comprising Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. The film is backed by Dharma Productions in association with Namah Pictures, a collaboration known for delivering glossy, urban romantic dramas.

The story revolves around contemporary relationships, emotional conflicts and personal growth, set against a visually rich backdrop. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday play the lead roles, continuing Bollywood’s long-standing tradition of pairing popular young stars in romantic comedies. Supporting performances are delivered by seasoned actors Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania, who add depth and familiarity to the narrative.

Critically, the film has received a mixed response so far. Reviewers have largely praised its cinematography, lavish production design and overall visual appeal. The foreign locations, elaborate sets and stylish costumes have been highlighted as major strengths, reinforcing Dharma Productions’ signature aesthetic. However, criticism has been directed at the film’s story, screenplay and direction, with some reviewers also expressing disappointment in the performances.

A part of News18 Showsha’s review summed up this sentiment, noting that the film often feels reminiscent of earlier Bollywood romances. The review pointed out that the first half, particularly the colourful Croatia sequences, evokes memories of Tamasha, while certain confrontational moments in the second half recall Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The reviewer observed that while the film ticks all the boxes of a classic Dharma production—with grand song-and-dance sequences, stylish visuals and even a helicopter—it struggles to bring anything truly new to the table. The emphasis on spectacle, according to the critique, comes at the cost of novelty.

Despite the mixed reviews, early box office trends suggest that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could still find favour with audiences looking for light-hearted festive entertainment. Romantic comedies often rely more on audience connection than critical acclaim, and the holiday season may work in the film’s favour. If word of mouth improves and weekend collections see an uptick, the film could stabilise its run over the coming days.

As the extended Christmas and New Year period continues, all eyes will be on how the film performs through the weekend and into the weekdays. While it may not have delivered a blockbuster opening, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has shown enough promise to remain in the race, buoyed by star power, festive timing and its glossy, escapist appeal.