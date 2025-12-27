Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Spotted Together At Airport, Dating Rumors Fly

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are once again at the centre of social media chatter as they prepare to ring in the New Year together. On Saturday afternoon, the two young actors were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, sparking fresh curiosity about the nature of their relationship. While neither has confirmed their travel destination, their joint appearance has reignited long-standing rumours that they may be more than just close friends.

A video that quickly went viral on social media platforms showed Ibrahim Ali Khan arriving at the airport in his car. Dressed casually, he was seen stepping out and walking briskly toward the airport entrance. Moments later, Palak Tiwari followed him, seemingly attempting to avoid attention by covering her face with a mask. Both actors appeared keen to dodge the cameras, refraining from posing for photographs and instead hurrying straight inside the terminal.

Their behaviour immediately caught the attention of netizens, many of whom took to the comments section to speculate about a possible romantic relationship. The fact that the two arrived together and avoided the paparazzi only added fuel to the ongoing rumours. While some fans expressed excitement at the possibility of the duo spending the New Year together, others pointed out that neither actor has ever publicly acknowledged being in a relationship.

Dating rumours involving Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are not new. Speculation around the two first began in 2022 when they were photographed together on multiple occasions. Since then, their frequent public appearances—whether at parties, events or casual outings—have kept gossip mills buzzing. Despite repeated curiosity from fans and media alike, both actors have consistently maintained that they share nothing more than a friendship.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut earlier this year, addressed the rumours in an interview with Filmfare. Dismissing the speculation, he said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.” His brief yet clear statement was aimed at putting an end to the ongoing conjecture surrounding his personal life.

Palak Tiwari, best known for her breakout appearance in the hit music video Bijlee Bijlee, has also spoken openly about the rumours in the past. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she clarified that the narratives around her and Ibrahim had been blown out of proportion. According to Palak, the situation stemmed from a simple outing that was misinterpreted once paparazzi photos surfaced online.

“We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that,” she explained. Palak further added that they were not even alone at the time. “In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us, but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it.” She went on to describe Ibrahim as a “very sweet guy” and reiterated that the two are merely “nice friends” who talk occasionally.

Despite these clarifications, every public appearance by the duo continues to spark fresh speculation. Their airport sighting comes at a time when both actors are gaining visibility in the industry, making them frequent subjects of public interest. Ibrahim, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has been steadily carving his space in Bollywood, while Palak, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, is building her own career across music videos and films.

As 2026 approaches, fans remain eager to know whether the two are indeed travelling together to celebrate the New Year or if it is simply another coincidence that has caught public attention. Until either actor chooses to confirm or deny the rumours more definitively, speculation is likely to continue.

For now, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari seem content letting their actions—and silence—do the talking. Whether they are close friends or something more, their airport appearance has certainly ensured that they remain a hot topic of discussion as the year draws to a close.