Janhvi Kapoor’s Airport Look Is The Perfect Blend Of Style And Comfort

Janhvi Kapoor made a refreshingly low-key exit from Mumbai airport. Known for her effortless style and poise, the actress chose comfort and calm over spectacle, proving that understated moments can be just as striking. While she did not stop to pose for the paparazzi, Janhvi also didn’t ignore them, striking a balance that reflected her relaxed and grounded mood.

As she walked swiftly towards her car parked outside the terminal, Janhvi acknowledged the shutterbugs with a warm smile and a quick wave. The brief gesture was enough to catch attention, showcasing her courteous demeanor without turning the moment into a full-fledged photoshoot. Dressed in an ivory top paired with relaxed, comfortable trousers, Janhvi’s travel look was chic yet practical. Minimal accessories and an easygoing silhouette completed her outfit, making it ideal for travel while still maintaining a polished appearance.

Observers noted how calm and at ease the actress appeared as she moved through the terminal. There was no rush to avoid attention, nor any attempt to court it. Instead, Janhvi seemed focused on her journey, radiating quiet confidence and simplicity. The understated airport appearance stood out precisely because of its restraint, offering a contrast to the more glamorous, heavily styled celebrity sightings fans are accustomed to.

Beyond her airport sighting, Janhvi Kapoor is also in the news for a significant professional milestone. Her film Homebound, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles and has been earning praise for its storytelling and performances.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists across 12 categories on Tuesday, bringing global attention to several standout films from around the world. In the Best International Feature Film category, 15 films have been selected for the next stage of consideration. Alongside Homebound, the shortlist includes Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

The news of Homebound moving a step closer to a potential Oscars 2026 nomination was shared by Dharma Movies on its official social media handle. Posting the film’s poster, the production house expressed gratitude and excitement, writing, “Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world.”

Homebound, which premiered on Netflix on November 21, has been steadily building momentum since its release. The film has garnered attention and accolades across international film festivals, earning praise for its sensitive narrative, strong performances, and nuanced direction. Neeraj Ghaywan, known for his thoughtful storytelling, has once again delivered a project that resonates beyond borders.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as co-producers. Adding further global prestige to the project, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar are on board as Executive Producers, underscoring the film’s international appeal and artistic credibility.

For Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound represents an important chapter in her evolving career. The actress has steadily expanded her range with diverse roles, and the film’s recognition on an international platform marks a notable achievement. As Homebound continues its awards-season journey, Janhvi’s quiet airport appearance seemed symbolic—calm, composed, and confident, mirroring a phase where her work is speaking louder than appearances.