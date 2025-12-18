Rakul Preet Singh’s Pink Ensemble With Jackky Bhagnani Is Goals

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani continue to charm fans with their effortless chemistry, once again proving why they are considered one of Bollywood’s most adorable celebrity couples. The duo was spotted at the airport earlier today, turning heads with their coordinated-yet-contrasting fashion choices and affectionate gestures that quickly caught the attention of paparazzi and fans alike.

In videos shared by photographers online, Rakul and Jackky can be seen stepping out of their cars and walking hand in hand towards the airport entrance. Their easy comfort with each other and warm smiles made for a heartwarming sight, setting major couple goals. Despite their busy schedules, the two appeared relaxed and in sync, reflecting the strong bond they share.

For her travel look, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a bright Barbie-pink cropped hoodie that added a pop of colour and playful energy to her outfit. She paired it with relaxed-fit blue jeans, keeping the look casual yet stylish. Minimal makeup and her hair worn down completed her effortless airport style. Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, chose a sleek and understated all-black ensemble. He wore a fitted black T-shirt paired with matching pants, giving his look a sharp and polished vibe. Adding a subtle touch of coordination, both Rakul and Jackky completed their outfits with matching white sneakers.

Beyond their airport appearance, Rakul Preet Singh has recently been reflecting on her married life as she prepares to complete two years of marriage with Jackky Bhagnani this coming February. According to reports, during a recent event in Mumbai, the actress opened up about what she enjoys most about being married and how life has evolved since tying the knot.

Speaking candidly, Rakul shared that the best part of her marriage has been how little her life has actually changed. “It’s only gotten better because you get to officially live with your best friend. I don’t need to take permission from my parents to go on a holiday with him,” she said, adding a light-hearted note to her reflections. Her comments struck a chord with many, highlighting the comfort and freedom she feels in her relationship.

Elaborating on their compatibility, Rakul explained that she and Jackky share similar personalities, interests, and values. “Both of us are very similar people with similar likes and dislikes and also one another’s biggest cheerleaders,” she said. The actress also dismissed the notion that marriage inevitably brings chaos, adding, “I can go on and on, and I’m happy that none of that chaos people talk about has happened.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021 after dating for some time. Their romance was met with warmth from fans, who admired the couple’s low-key yet affectionate dynamic. After three years together, the two tied the knot in February 2024 in a traditional Hindu ceremony held in Goa. Surrounded by close friends and family, their wedding celebrations were intimate, elegant, and widely shared across social media.

The couple is set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on February 21, 2026, marking another milestone in their journey together. Since their marriage, Rakul and Jackky have often spoken about the importance of friendship, mutual respect, and support in maintaining a strong relationship.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh continues to stay busy with an exciting lineup of projects across industries. She was recently seen in the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Ajay Devgn, which added another entertaining performance to her filmography. Up next, she will appear in the much-anticipated Tamil action drama Indian 3. She is also set to star in the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, a project that has already generated significant buzz.

Jackky Bhagnani, meanwhile, remains active behind the scenes as a producer. His most recent project was the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film marked another ambitious production venture for Jackky, reinforcing his presence in the industry.

Whether it’s their candid reflections on married life or their stylish public appearances, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani continue to win hearts. Their latest airport sighting, paired with Rakul’s heartfelt words about marriage, only adds to their growing reputation as a couple that blends love, friendship, and individuality with effortless ease.