Kartik Aaryan Asks Amitabh Bachchan A Personal Question, Big B’s Response Is Priceless

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati promises to be a delightful mix of humour, nostalgia, and light-hearted banter as megastar Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his personal life in a rare and entertaining conversation. Known for his dignified presence and commanding persona on the quiz show, Big B will be seen in a refreshingly candid mood, sharing fun details about his relationship with his legendary actress wife, Jaya Bachchan.

A promotional video shared on the official social media handle of the channel has already generated excitement among fans. The clip features actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday seated on the iconic hot seat, engaging in a lively and informal exchange with Amitabh Bachchan. The highlight of the video is Kartik’s playful curiosity about Big B’s married life, which leads to some unexpected and hilarious revelations.

Kartik Aaryan begins by asking Amitabh a cheeky question that immediately catches the veteran actor off guard. He asks whether Jaya Bachchan knows the password to Amitabh’s phone. The question sends Big B into a fit of laughter, and he responds with mock disbelief, saying, “Paagal ho kya?! Hum bata denge unko?!” His spontaneous and sarcastic reply leaves Kartik, Ananya, and the audience thoroughly amused, offering a glimpse into the couple’s private dynamic through humour.

Not stopping there, Kartik pushes the fun further with another mischievous question. He asks Amitabh whether he secretly eats chips without Jaya Bachchan knowing, phrasing it humorously as, “Kya aap Jayaji se chip chipke khaate hai?” The unexpected query leaves Big B laughing uncontrollably, as he struggles to contain his amusement. The moment highlights Amitabh Bachchan’s playful side, rarely seen in such candid interactions on television.

Adding to the entertainment quotient, Kartik is also seen teaching Amitabh Bachchan how to make a Korean heart gesture, a popular trend among younger celebrities and fans. Big B attempts the gesture with curiosity and good humour, proving once again that age is no barrier to embracing new trends. The interaction draws cheers and laughter, making the segment one of the most enjoyable moments from the episode.

Alongside Kartik, Ananya Panday brings in a strong Gen Z flavour to the conversation. Seated on the hot seat, Ananya gives Amitabh Bachchan a playful crash course in Gen Z slang, introducing terms such as “OOTD,” “Drip,” and “No Cap.” While Amitabh listens attentively, his expressions reveal a mix of confusion and curiosity, much to the amusement of everyone present.

The exchange becomes even funnier when Ananya calls Amitabh Bachchan a “drip,” a slang term used to describe someone who is stylish and effortlessly cool. Big B, unfamiliar with the term, quips that “drip” to him means water dripping from the ceiling, triggering laughter across the set. Seeing his confusion, Ananya patiently explains the meaning, using him as an example. She says, “Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap,” clarifying that “no cap” means truly or honestly.

Clearly enjoying the youthful energy around him, Amitabh Bachchan continues the fun banter by asking Ananya how it feels to be on the hot seat for the first time. The warm and relaxed conversation bridges the generational gap between the veteran superstar and the young actors, making for an engaging and relatable viewing experience.

The episode also serves as a promotional platform for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic entertainer is slated for a Christmas release on December 25, and the actors’ lively presence on Kaun Banega Crorepati adds to the buzz surrounding the film.

With humour, candid confessions, and charming interactions, this episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to offer audiences a refreshing change from the usual quiz format. Amitabh Bachchan’s openness, combined with Kartik and Ananya’s youthful exuberance, ensures an episode filled with laughter, warmth, and memorable moments.