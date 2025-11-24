Dharmendra’s Final Farewell: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aamir Khan Bid an Emotional Goodbye

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra has reportedly died, sending shockwaves across the Indian film industry and among millions of fans. The iconic actor, fondly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, left behind a legacy spanning decades of unforgettable films, memorable performances, and a larger-than-life presence.

Reports quoted that the ambulance, carrying Dharmendra’s mortal remains, was seen leaving his Mumbai residence as a sea of admirers had congregated to catch a glimpse and pay obeisance. Among them was superstar Aamir Khan, who was spotted arriving at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Emotional and solemn, Aamir’s car inched its way through hordes of fans and media milling around outside, reflecting the sense of loss felt across the industry.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were reported to have reached the Vile Parle crematorium to pay their obeisances to their long-time colleague and friend. This added to the mounting concern and emotion in the air over Dharmendra’s passing.

While these reports have been circulating widely on social media and in news outlets, the Deol family still has to confirm this news officially. It is awaited now by fans and the media for an official word to come out to clear the air.

Dharmendra’s career began in the 1960s, and he is best remembered for his versatility as an actor-moving with ease from action-packed roles to romantic leads and then to comedies. From Sholay to Chupke Chupke to Anupama, a signature style of acting has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Also Read: Heartbreak in Bollywood! Legendary Star Dharmendra Dies at 89 — The Nation Mourns Its Veeru!

Now, the whole industry is united in mourning as actors, directors, and fans pay tribute and share memories of the legendary star. Officially confirmed or not, these reports about Dharmendra’s demise have evoked immense sadness, indicating the huge effect he had on generations of audiences.