Naga Chaitanya Unleashes the Beast: Vrushakarma’s Thrilling First Look is Out Now!

A big-ticket cinematic announcement has been made, teaming Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya with the promising director Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha-fame for a high-octane mythical thriller. Jointly produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings and presented by Bapineedu, the project has already raised interest with some behind-the-scenes glimpses.

The film’s title and a stunning first-look poster were unveiled by the team to mark Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the poster via his social media and wished Chaitanya and the team.

Titled Vrushakarma, the name signifies “one whose actions are righteous,” hinting at the moral strength of Chaitanya’s character. The poster showcases the actor in a rugged, battle-ready avatar, gripping a heavy metal rod, his attire dust-streaked and worn. A dramatic backdrop of ancient structures, swirling smoke, and a golden-hued sky sets a mythological yet gritty tone. Chaitanya’s muscular frame, sweat-glazed face, and fierce expression suggest a role demanding high physicality—possibly his most challenging yet.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #Vrushakarma looks super solid… looking forward to this,” Mahesh Babu wrote on X, praising the team and the poster.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while Laapata Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava plays the antagonist. Vrushakarma promises a fresh narrative that intertwines history and mythology—something where Karthik Dandu’s vision shines.

On the technical front, the film features Ragul D Herian on cinematography, Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music, Sri Nagendra Tangala handling the production design, and Naveen Nooli overseeing editing.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Delays Meenakshi Chaudhary’s First Look as a Mark of Respect to Chevella Victims

With its compelling title, high-octane first look, and a strong ensemble both in front of and behind the camera, Vrushakarma is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and visually gripping films in the near future.