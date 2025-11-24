End of an Era: Karan Johar Opens Up About Working With Dharmendra

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared an emotional ode to Bollywood legend Dharmendra and mourned the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. Karan called Dharmendra “the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema” in his emotional note, where he praised the unmatched charisma, warmth, and humanity that made the actor dear to generations of audiences.

Calling his passing “an end of an ERA,” Karan Johar reflected on the towering legacy of the actor and the impact he had on the industry. He spoke of Dharmendra’s screen presence, the ease with which he connected with people in front of and behind the camera, and the love he gave to all in Bollywood. As Karan said, the presence of Dharmendra went way beyond his body of work-it was the personal warmth, blessings, and generosity that touched colleagues and fans alike.

Karan also spoke of the fact that Dharmendra’s leaving creates a void that can never be filled within the film fraternity and said, “His blessings and warmth will be missed more than words can describe.” He expressed his deep gratitude for working with the veteran actor and called it “an honour” to share space with someone of Dharmendra’s stature and spirit.

The tribute also captured the profound human side of the actor, underlining his reputation not only as a megastar on screen but as a truly kind and supportive individual off it. Karan Johar concluded his note with the solemn salutation “OM SHANTI,” paying his respects and honoring the memory of the legendary performer.

Also Read: Dharmendra’s Final Farewell: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aamir Khan Bid an Emotional Goodbye

Karan Johar expressed it best through his words, reminding fans and the industry of Dharmendra’s lasting power in Indian cinema-a hero not only on celluloid but in life. The tribute speaks volumes on the big void that he has left behind, celebrating a life made up of talent, generosity, and timeless charm that will keep inspiring generations to come.