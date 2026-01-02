The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants Review: A bit slow, but it can entertain children

For the New Year, the film The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants could be a perfect gift, especially for children. This colorful animated adventure is sure to appeal to kids. It’s a film for SpongeBob fans, blending comedy, action, and a touch of drama. SpongeBob wants to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs, so he sets out to chase a mysterious pirate called the Flying Dutchman. This journey takes him to the deepest depths of the ocean.

The film begins with a pirate introducing the villain, the Flying Dutchman, who is searching for an innocent soul to gain his freedom. We then see SpongeBob having fun with his friend Patrick and others. But when he tries to go on a rollercoaster ride, he gets scared and runs away.

The film was written by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman. These two writers have maintained a good pace throughout the film and, I think, have taken special care to entertain children. The approximately 87-minute film flies by quickly and doesn’t let the audience get bored.

The film is directed by Derek Drymon, and I think he has done a good job. The animation is good, and the visuals look great on screen. The comedic elements are also well-placed. The voice acting by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke is excellent.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is a fun and colorful adventure with jokes that SpongeBob fans will appreciate. While adults might not enjoy it as much, I think it will entertain children well.

Movie: The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Directed by: Derek Drymon

Starring: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill

Run Time: 1hr 36mins