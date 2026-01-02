Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Song Stills Spark Frenzy Ahead of 2026 Release

The excitement around Border 2 has officially hit a new high. Featuring an impressive lineup of Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the much-anticipated war drama sequel is already making waves ahead of its January 23, 2026 release. Adding fuel to the buzz, Varun Dhawan recently shared fresh stills from the emotional song Ghar Kab Aaoge, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a series of striking photos from the song, which is being launched today in the historic city of Jaisalmer. The actor was also spotted at the airport shortly after, further hinting at the film’s large-scale promotions. Fans wasted no time reacting, flooding the comment section with excitement. While one user called it “the sweetest song to begin the year with,” another exclaimed, “So freakinnnnn excited!”

Beyond the visuals and music, Varun Dhawan recently revealed an intriguing behind-the-scenes anecdote that highlights the authenticity Border 2 aims to capture. During the shoot at a military academy, Varun and the film’s unit witnessed an unforgettable moment when a senior officer roared a powerful war cry to motivate aspiring cadets. The officer thundered, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak!”—a line that sent chills down Varun’s spine.

Recognizing the raw power of the moment, Varun felt it absolutely had to be part of the film. However, since it wasn’t originally in the script, he approached Sunny Deol for help. Whispering into Sunny’s ear, Varun urged him to deliver the line on screen, calling it a “big and real moment.” Sunny agreed—and the result, according to Varun, was nothing short of goosebumps. The intensity of Sunny Deol’s voice, Varun said, truly felt like it could reach Lahore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films and is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

With stirring music, real-life inspired moments, and a promise of high-octane patriotism, Border 2 is shaping up to be a monumental cinematic experience. Mark your calendars—this saga of courage storms theatres on January 23, 2026.