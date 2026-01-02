Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Welcome 2026 in New York

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are ringing in 2026 in style, and fans can’t get enough of their dreamy holiday moments. The power couple is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in the United States, and pictures and videos from their trip are taking over social media. While neither actor has shared official posts yet, fan pages are doing the job—giving fans a glimpse into their festive celebrations.

Just days after celebrating Christmas in New York and happily posing with fans, Ranveer and Deepika appear to have welcomed New Year 2026 in the same city. Viral photos from the New Year festivities show the couple in high spirits as they cheerfully posed with admirers. Their warm smiles and effortless charm once again proved why they are among Bollywood’s most-loved couples.

For their New Year outing, both stars opted for chic all-black ensembles. Ranveer Singh, riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, looked sharp and dapper in a black outfit, while Deepika Padukone stunned in a sleek black look layered with a matching coat. Keeping it minimal yet stylish, the actress tied her hair in a half bun and flashed her signature radiant smile, instantly winning hearts online.

Meanwhile, Deepika also enjoyed a fun detour in Las Vegas during the holiday season. The actress reunited with her close friend Sneha Ramchander for a memorable night out at a Backstreet Boys concert. Pictures from the event surfaced online, showcasing Deepika in a relaxed, casual avatar. Sharing the moment on Instagram Stories, Sneha captioned the photo, “Ticked it off their bucket list,” giving fans a peek into Deepika’s laid-back Vegas diaries.

Ranveer singh and Deepika Padukone spotted yesterday from new year celebration in NY pic.twitter.com/bYxInTrUJy — 🍀 (@deepveereg) January 1, 2026

Adding another special chapter to their US celebrations, Ranveer and Deepika also spent time with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna in New York. The duo marked the year-end festivities at Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, blending tradition with celebration. Vikas shared glimpses of their visit, revealing that Deepika made her very first modak while Ranveer celebrated the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar.

From Christmas cheer to New Year celebrations and musical nights in Vegas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s US vacation has been nothing short of magical. And judging by the viral moments, fans are loving every bit of it.