Shehnaaz Gill’s New Year Video With Brother Shehbaz Badesha Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill welcomed the New Year in her trademark style—packed with humour, warmth, and a dash of mischief. The actress shared a hilarious New Year wish with her fans alongside her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, and the video has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen hugging Shehbaz affectionately and lovingly calling him her “child,” leaving viewers amused by their adorable sibling chemistry. Just when things seemed wholesome and sweet, Shehnaaz suddenly surprises everyone by playfully slapping her brother’s cheeks mid-hug. A visibly shocked Shehbaz freezes for a moment, while Shehnaaz bursts into uncontrollable laughter at her own antics. The candid sibling moment struck an instant chord with fans.

The video didn’t stop there. Shehnaaz went on to warmly wish her followers a happy New Year, once again showering love on her brother. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Together as always… From brother & sister, Happy New Year to everyone… Have a glorious day guys.” The post was soon flooded with comments from fans who related deeply to the playful sibling bond. One fan commented, “Bahut lucky hote hai jinki badi behen hoti hai… maa ki copy hoti hai,” while another wrote, “Literally me with my baby brother.”

Beyond her humour and infectious energy, Shehnaaz Gill continues to win hearts with her grounded outlook on life. Recently, during a live audience interaction with Zoom, an emotional moment unfolded when a junior artist collapsed on stage while sharing her struggles of exploitation in the industry. Visibly moved, Shehnaaz paused the event to comfort her, revealing a more vulnerable and mature side of herself.

Addressing the fan, Shehnaaz spoke candidly about pain and resilience. She shared that even she experiences tears and struggles but chooses not to display her pain publicly. Encouraging strength, she said people often smile on the outside while hurting inside, especially those in the public eye who fear judgment and trolling. Her heartfelt advice resonated deeply with audiences online.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in the film Ikk Kudi and continues to expand her digital presence. Loved for her honesty, vibrant personality, and effortless charm, Shehnaaz Gill proves yet again that she’s more than just a social media sensation—she’s a voice of relatability and strength for many.