Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence on Delaying Her Next Film as Producer: “I Haven’t Found ‘The One’ Yet”

Kriti Sanon, who stepped into film production with Do Patti in 2024, has opened up about why she hasn’t announced her next project yet. The actor-producer has made it clear that she is in no hurry and is instead waiting for a story she truly believes in—one that aligns with her creative instincts and personal values.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Kriti revealed that while several ideas are being discussed, none have fully clicked so far. “Honestly, I haven’t found anything that I have set my heart on to produce,” she shared candidly. “There are a few ideas we are toying with, but we’re still figuring out what works best and what can translate into a beautiful, complete script.”

Kriti emphasised that she does not want to announce a project prematurely just for the sake of visibility. According to her, the foundation of any good film lies in a strong script, and she is committed to taking the time required to develop one. “I’m trying to figure out the next phase for my production house,” she added, suggesting that careful planning matters more to her than speed.

Addressing another common assumption, Kriti clarified that producing a film does not necessarily mean she will act in it. “I don’t think I intend to act in all my productions,” she explained. “If there’s something that excites me as an actor and I fit the role, then why not? But acting in the film is not a compulsion.”

As a producer, Kriti said she wants to champion fairness and equality on film sets. From hiring practices and pay structures to food quality and working hours, she believes every aspect of production should be handled with sensitivity and respect. “Equality among the cast and crew is extremely important to me,” she said.

She also expressed her desire to support stories that offer women layered, morally complex characters—narratives driven by emotion, depth, and authenticity rather than stereotypes.

On the acting front, Kriti is gearing up for Cocktail 2, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Her last release, Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush, reportedly grossed ₹170 crore worldwide, making it one of last year’s biggest successes.