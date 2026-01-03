Evanescence – Bring Me To Life Song Lyrics

Song name – Bring Me To

Singer – Evanescence

How can you see into my eyes

Like open doors?

Leading you down into my core

Where I’ve become so numb

Without a soul (Oh)

My spirit sleeping somewhere cold

Until you find it there

And lead it back home

(Wake me up) Wake me up inside

(I can’t wake up) Wake me up inside

(Save me) Call my name and save me from the dark

(Wake me up) Bid my blood to run

(I can’t wake up) Before I come undone

(Save me) Save me from the nothing I’ve become

Now that I know what I’m without

You can’t just leave me (No)

Breathe into me and make me real

Bring (Bring) me (Me) to life

(Wake me up) Wake me up inside

(I can’t wake up) Wake me up inside

(Save me) Call my name and save me from the dark

(Wake me up) Bid my blood to run

(I can’t wake up) Before I come undone

(Save me) Save me from the nothing I’ve become

Bring me to life

I’ve been livin’ a lie

There’s nothing inside

Bring me to life

Frozen inside (Frozen inside)

Without your touch (Without your love), without your love

Darling, only you (Only you)

Are the life among the dead

All this time, I can’t believe I couldn’t see

Kept in the dark, but you were there in front of me

I’ve been sleeping a thousand years, it seems

Got to open my eyes to everything

Without a thought, without a voice, without a soul

Don’t let me die here

There must be something more

Bring me to life

[Chorus: Amy Lee & Paul McCoy]

(Wake me up) Wake me up inside

(I can’t wake up) Wake me up inside

(Save me) Call my name and save me from the dark

(Wake me up) Bid my blood to run

(I can’t wake up) Before I come undone

(Save me) Save me from the nothing I’ve become

Bring me to life

I’ve been livin’ a lie (Bring me to life)

There’s nothing inside

Bring me to life