Gaurav Khanna Reacts to ‘Popularity’ Accusations After Bigg Boss 19 Win

Ever since Gaurav Khanna lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, social media has been buzzing with debates around his win. While many fans celebrated his victory, a section of netizens claimed that Gaurav won the reality show purely because of his popularity and long-standing association with the television industry. The actor has now firmly dismissed these allegations, setting the record straight in a recent interview.

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Gaurav addressed the claims of favoritism and clarified that he has not been associated with Colors TV for over a decade. “People say I won because I am famous, but I have really worked hard for where I am today,” he said. Emphasising his long journey in the industry, Gaurav added that he has put in nearly 20 years of consistent effort—something he believes cannot be dismissed lightly.

He further clarified that his last association with Colors TV dates back to 2010, when he appeared in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam alongside Yami Gautam. “I haven’t been a Colors face for the last 15 years. That was my only show with the channel,” Gaurav explained. “If people still think that one show from 15 years ago helped me win Bigg Boss 19, then I must be doing something right.”

The actor also highlighted that success on Bigg Boss isn’t handed out easily. “There are no free lunches. You don’t win a show like this just because of your body of work or pedigree. You have to perform, stay mentally strong, and survive the game,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav revealed that his approach was never about competing with fellow contestants. “I knew people would target me, shame me, and try to pull me down—that’s part of the game,” he shared. “But my goal was personal growth. I wasn’t there to please the 15–16 people inside the house.”

Calling Bigg Boss an “intelligent game,” Gaurav said he played it mindfully from day one, focusing on choices that reflected who he truly is.

Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 in December, taking home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, while Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik were also finalists.