Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Romantic Christmas With Wife Akanksha Chamola Is Pure Magic

Gaurav Khanna is basking in all the festivities this Christmas, spending quality time with wife Akanksha Chamola. The winner of Bigg Boss 19 posted pictures from their romantic Christmas escape on Instagram on Thursday, and fans were lapping up all the romantic moments of this couple.

In a series of photographs posted online, Gaurav and Akanksha can be seen striking a pose side by side in fashionable matching black attire. In another photograph, Gaurav can be seen with his arm around Akanksha in a protective pose. Another photograph showcases a romantic moment when Gaurav planted his kiss on Akanksha’s cheek. The couple was seen posing in front of a towering Christmas tree that was lit up with golden lights.

Captioning the image with warmth and love, he wrote, “Merry Christmas . Some people are worth melting for… You @akankshagkhanna and me at Christmas .” The image received lots of love from fans and celebrities on social media platforms. They filled the comment section with lots of heart symbols.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are one of the most admired couples on television, ever since their marriage in November 2016. They have expressed about their deep bonding, respect, and view on life with each other on quite a few occasions over the years.

Recently, Gaurav made the news with a statement on the speculations regarding the couple’s choice of not having children. While giving an interview to ETimes, he clarified the fact about their choice, explaining that it was a joint choice. He reiterated the fact that it is incorrect to imply Akanksha was alone in making the choice or that he was dissatisfied with it.

Gaurav identified Akanksha to be a strong, independent individual as described by Gaurav himself: “A strong, independent woman as described above is not something to question in today’s time, let alone 2025.”

According to Gaurav, living life on one’s terms is mandatory; both individuals have to support each other’s decisions as partners in a relationship.

Giving a practical expression to a common saying, Gaurav said that when husband and wife are satisfied with their decisions, there should be no say from the outside. Gaurav’s blunt talk was much acclaimed for spreading understanding and equality among couples. While Gaurav is basking in the success of Bigg Boss 19 and his fans’ adoration, his Christmas celebrations with Akanksha are a testament to not only the happiness of the season, but also the power of a relationship founded on trust, love, and common values.