Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Heartwarming Christmas Moments with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

A heartwarming peek at the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations was given to fans by none other than actress Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who posted unseen Christmas pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The family moment went viral on social media platforms in no time.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared an adorable picture of herself with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and her daughter. Featuring in elegant attire with hints of festivities, they all looked comfortable and very happy while clicking the picture together. Writing about the essence of Christmas in her very emotive caption, Riddhima spoke about the feelings that should accompany an individual during the festival of Christmas. Besides thanking Soni Razdan for organizing the Christmas dinner, she mentioned having missed someone during the meet.

The fans were quite eager to respond and flooded the comment section with love and heart signs. Many applauded the closeness of the Kapoor family, while some were excited about Ranbir and Alia being together in these candid moments.

In the middle of all the celebrations, some news about the long-awaited film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love And War has also surfaced. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly gotten a significant update. It has been reported that the team is gearing up to give the first official look of the film in January 2026. However, the confirmation is yet to arrive.

Reports from Bollywood Hungama indicate that Love and War is reportedly running behind schedule. This is because it is reportedly 40 days behind schedule, and it is expected to be released in June 2026. It is reported that Bhansali has asked the lead actors to keep their dates free until summer 2026, enabling him to shoot this film. This is also being done because it will help avoid clashing with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

On the other hand, there are reports of Bhansali having completed the Mumbai schedule of the film and moving to Italy for the final 20-day shoot of the film. The shooting in Italy is expected to cover important sequences of the grand finale of the movie, which revolves around an 1970s Italian setting.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had expressed her eagerness for the release of the movie, calling it an “excitedly awaited collaboration between Bhansali sir and Ranbir.” She also spoke about meeting Vicky Kaushal again, maintaining that it’s an added advantage “to have the three of us on board.” While fans revel in festive Kapoor family flashbacks, excitement for Love And War only seems to be intensifying.