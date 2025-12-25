Former Lion King Child Star Imani Dia Smith Found Stabbed to D*ath at 25—Boyfriend Arrested for M*rder

The theatre world is reeling after the tragic death of Imani Dia Smith, a former Broadway child actress best known for playing Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. Smith was just 25 years old. Authorities confirmed that she was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence in Edison, New Jersey, following a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Sunday, December 21.

According to a press release issued by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on December 23, Smith was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Law enforcement officials stated that an investigation was immediately launched due to the violent nature of the incident.

Smith’s death has sent shockwaves through the Broadway and performing arts community, where she was remembered for her early talent and vibrant stage presence. She appeared in The Lion King on Broadway between 2011 and 2012, earning recognition at a young age and being praised as a gifted performer with immense potential.

Authorities have since arrested Jordan D. Jackson-Small, Smith’s 35-year-old boyfriend, in connection with her death. In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan confirmed that Jackson-Small has been charged with first-degree murder. He also faces multiple additional charges, including second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors have not yet released further details about the alleged crime or whether Jackson-Small has entered a plea.

Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents, two younger siblings, and a large circle of family, friends, and community members. In the wake of her death, Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family manage the overwhelming aftermath.

In the fundraiser, Helper described Smith as “a vivacious, loving, and fiercely talented person” and a “true triple-threat performer.” The funds are intended to cover funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup, trauma therapy for family members, legal and administrative costs related to the criminal case, and long-term care for Smith’s young son and dog.

Smith’s mother, Monique, is a respected hairstylist who has worked across Broadway, television, and film for more than a decade, with credits on over 25 productions. As tributes continue to pour in, Smith is being remembered not only for her talent but also for the bright future that was tragically taken too soon.