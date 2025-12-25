Hardik Pandya Escorts Mahieka Sharma Amid Fan Frenzy—Romantic Date Night Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his alleged girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, were again in the news after attending an dinner date in Mumbai. Though it’s not a surprise anymore that these two are in a relationship, it was the recent event that made headlines due to the protective and gentleman-like act of Hardik that took the social networking site by storm.

Video footage emerged on Wednesday night showing Hardik and Mahieka leaving one of the most popular restaurants in Mumbai with fans swarming outside, all eager to get a glimpse of the renowned cricket star. Through all the hooting and clicking away with their cameras, Hardik could be seen accompanying Mahieka towards their car with caution, all for her safety and comfort. What particularly impressed fans at this sight was how the star cricket player stopped to take pictures with his fans only after Mahieka had seated herself safely inside their vehicle.

The act was much applauded on social media as fans term Hardik a “respectful” and “protective” person “truly in love.” The two have often been spotted at social gatherings and through social media platforms expressing their affection for each other. They frequently post romantic images and messages of appreciation for each other.

Despite that, he confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in early this year. Ever since then, he has been attributing his success in life to his presence. After his team emerged triumphant in a recent T20 International match, he thanked his partner for her support in his successful outing.

Talking openly about this, Hardik has revealed that Mahieka has been his “biggest strength” since he has been a part of his life. He has also mentioned that since Mahieka has been around, a number of good things have happened in his life. “I have made sure that I live in a honest and authentic manner, and in a way that is true to me.”

Hardik has also made a revelation with regard to his current aim and ambition: “And in fact, as far as I am concerned, my aim and ambition is to take to every moment in the game with the same fervor as one would in a Twenty20 match.”

Prior to being with Mahieka, Hardik was also married to actress Natasa Stankovic. The two married in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023 through a Hindu-Christian ceremony. In July of 2024, they announced that they have separated. They are still jointly taking care of their son, Agastya, amicably despite their split. As Hardik Pandya embarks on a new journey in life, his relationship with Mahieka Sharma only seems to be blossoming and has garnered much praise and adoration along the way