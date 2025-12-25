Sonakshi Sinha Rings in Christmas With Zaheer Iqbal—These Mushy Pics Are Winning Hearts

Actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrated Christmas in the most heartwarming manner this year as she welcomed the festive season with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. The actress posted some lovesty snaps of their warm celebration on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The couple’s images gave off the warmness of Christmas in the most romantic manner.

Sonakshi shared a set of mushy images with Zaheer and kept the caption simple yet festive when she wrote, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…” The images showcase the couple clicking a photo with a gorgeous Christmas tree set as a background and aptly representing their fun-filled Christmas mood. In the first image, Zaheer can be spotted resting his hand on Sonakshi’s shoulder, followed by a photo of them smiling at the camera with full zeal. The last image looks romantic as Sonakshi embraces Zaheer with her arm around his shoulder, aptly representing their tight bonding and fun-filled Christmas celebration.

Dressed up in matching red and white attires, the couple looked absolutely fashionably dressed and very much into the mood of Christmas celebrations. Their couple goals were evident, and fans were quick to pour their love on the platform with this photograph. Known for sharing moments on social media that are absolutely amusing and playful, Sonakshi and Zaheer often share their light-hearted and full-of-love personal lives with their fans.

Before Christmas, Sonakshi also shared a video clip from her home decor preparations, giving a sneak peek into the festive atmosphere at her place. Right from fairy lights to warm decor components, the actress has ensured a touch of festivity at her place.

For people who might not know, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for seven years. They chose to keep their marriage private by performing their rituals at Sonakshi’s home in Mumbai with their nearest family members and friends attending the ceremony. Their love life is often envied for being so straightforward with a perfect camaraderie.

Early in the year, Sonakshi celebrated their first anniversary of marriage with a special outing that had her posting pictures that came with a very sentimental note addressed to Zaheer, which was titled “Husband of One Year & Boyfriend of Eight,” capturing the hearts of fans instantly.

In her professional life, the 38-year-old actress was recently spotted in the action movie ‘Jatadhara’, alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released on November 7, 2025, and is her another achievement in her career as an actress.

Sonakshi once revealed that she is a switch-on, switch-off actress, meaning that she doesn’t carry her character back home after a shoot. As Sonakshi continues to juggle love, life, and work, her Merry Christmas with Zaheer goes on to prove that the key to enjoying a Merry Christmas lies in sharing the day with the ones who are closest to one’s heart.