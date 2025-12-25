Sabrina Carpenter – Such A Funny Way Song Lyrics

Song Name – Such A Funny Way
Singer – Sabrina Carpenter
Check out Such A Funny Way Song Lyrics by Sabrina Carpenter
Must be that you want me so much that you don’t have the words
Keep me far from friends and family, baby, that’s just one of your quirks
And if distance makes you fonder, I’m flattered by the distance you seek
And you know just how to thrill me
Oh honey, how you kill me
You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”
Forgettin’ me more every day, it gets me every time
When I call you, but you’re not replyin’
Oh, I’m sure you’re busy ’cause you’re tryin’
To show me I’m the girl you long for every day
You have such a funny way
My sweater from the night we met, how sweet that you’re returning it
Oh, what a lovely sentiment, you said, “Don’t contact me again”
And what a strange coincidence, your grandma died and died again
And I would send condolences if one of my phone calls would just go through
Kill me in many ways you do
My baby
You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”
Forgettin’ me more every day, it gets me every time
When I call you, but you’re not replyin’
Oh, I’m sure you’re busy ’cause you’re tryin’
To show me I’m the girl you long for every day
You have such a funny way
It’s funny you’re out drinkin’, funny I’m at home
Funny everybody knows something that I don’t
Funny how I do this every single time
So funny that I have to laugh just so I don’t cry
Just so I don’t cry
You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”
You have such a funny way
You have such a funny way