Sabrina Carpenter – Such A Funny Way Song Lyrics

Song Name – Such A Funny Way

Singer – Sabrina Carpenter

Check out Such A Funny Way Song Lyrics by Sabrina Carpenter

Must be that you want me so much that you don’t have the words

Keep me far from friends and family, baby, that’s just one of your quirks

And if distance makes you fonder, I’m flattered by the distance you seek

And you know just how to thrill me

Oh honey, how you kill me

You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”

Forgettin’ me more every day, it gets me every time

When I call you, but you’re not replyin’

Oh, I’m sure you’re busy ’cause you’re tryin’

To show me I’m the girl you long for every day

You have such a funny way

My sweater from the night we met, how sweet that you’re returning it

Oh, what a lovely sentiment, you said, “Don’t contact me again”

And what a strange coincidence, your grandma died and died again

And I would send condolences if one of my phone calls would just go through

Kill me in many ways you do

My baby

You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”

Forgettin’ me more every day, it gets me every time

When I call you, but you’re not replyin’

Oh, I’m sure you’re busy ’cause you’re tryin’

To show me I’m the girl you long for every day

You have such a funny way

It’s funny you’re out drinkin’, funny I’m at home

Funny everybody knows something that I don’t

Funny how I do this every single time

So funny that I have to laugh just so I don’t cry

Just so I don’t cry

You have such a funny way of sayin’ “I love you”

You have such a funny way

You have such a funny way