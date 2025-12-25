Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery Rumours—“This Is My Face

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a television actress, has at last clarified the rumors concerning her alleged plastic surgery, clearing the misunderstanding once and for all. A television actress all set for the upcoming release of Naagin 7, Priyanka clarified that most of the changes that have been observed in her physical appearance are because of health issues and absolutely not because of plastic surgery.

Talking to ETimes, Priyanka said that she has been on heavy medicines throughout last year, including heavy doses of antibiotics. While the medicines helped her in reducing some weight, it also resulted in her face becoming bloated. Priyanka said that people tend to misunderstand this situation. Many people tend to jump to conclusions in situations like this without knowing the whole truth.

Priyanka also expressed her views in terms of cosmetic alterations to her appearance and has defended her need to do so. She added that one should not emphasize even minor alterations to one’s appearance related to makeup or glasses or even eyes with kajal as they are generally exaggerated to a large extent.

‘In fact,’Priyanka added,’my face has its own personality so nothing should be questioned in terms of makeup or a simple makeup fix.’ She confirmed that if one decides to improve one’s appearance, it should not be a subject of reflection or observation for others.

Reacting to the trolls upfront, Priyanka opened up that she is not emotionally impacted by comments on her looks. But she admitted that she knows people can be deeply hurt by comments about her looks. Though she is a sport when it comes to taking comments against her, she thinks that people tend to forget that they should be empathetic and compassionate when making comments about public personalities. To her, when people are in the limelight, they should not make judgments about a person’s looks and face.

Priyanka also added that even if a person decides to undergo some sort of cosmetic surgeries, it will always be a personal choice of that individual. She questioned the need for people to comment on such things and said, “It’s your face and your life, really.” She also advised people to be a little kind since not everyone has the same level of emotional tolerance for dealing with trolls. As far as her professional life is concerned, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to make her comeback on television with Naagin 7, which is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

The most anticipated supernatural series will also feature Namik Paul and Eisha Singh in key roles. It will go on air on the 27th of December and will telecast every Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors Television, which marks yet another achievement for the actress.