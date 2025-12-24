Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Dances to Dhurandhar Song as Naagin

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has been one of the favorite and most buzzed-about actresses in the world of TV acting, is once again turning heads and making headlines with another interesting and unique new look. While she stole everyone’s heart with her acting skills in ‘Udaariyaan’ and created ripples everywhere with the immense popularity and fame garnered from ‘Bigg Boss,’ Priyanka has stunned fans all over again with an interesting video that has created further buzz around ‘Naagin 7,’ an eagerly awaited show by

With the increasing buzz associated with the hit “Naagin” series, the promotional video featuring Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is going viral on social media platforms. Posted by the team, the video features Priyanka in her strong “Naagin” form, but with an interesting twist. To add an extra punch, the actress can be seen dancing on the superhit track “FA9LA” from the film “Dhurandhar,” which is famously associated with Rehman Dacoit.

The particular crossover has raised many eyebrows. In the video, Priyanka performs with so much energy, mixing the finesse and mystery of the female serpent with the unbridled swagger and passion of the bandit. With her sharp facial expressions, aggressive body language, and perfect choreography, her fans are left awestruck, proclaiming her the “female version of Rehman Dacoit.”

Priyanka’s dance performance is special not only because of its uniqueness but also because of the manner in which she has delivered it. Choreographing a Dhurandhar song in Naagin attire was an experiment that no one thought she could execute so effortlessly. The video became immediately viral, and comments on it are filled with praise and eagerness.

A fan wrote, “Priyanka as Naagin and Dhurandhar song as well—this is a deadly combination!” A user wrote, “It looks as if the spirit of Rehman Dacoit has settled in Priyanka. Her performance is just amazing!” Many users appreciated her versatility and performances and wrote that she has the caliber to perform in any role and on any concept.

Although there is nothing official so far regarding Priyanka’s role in Naagin 7, the viral clip has contributed largely towards building curiosity and buzz. The perfect integration between Dhurandhar’s strong music and the Naagin pictorial imagery has proved to be a great promotion strategy, keeping the fans engaged.

As the wait for Naagin 7 is picking up, with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s viral performance on Nach Baliye 15, she has only gone on to create a name for herself as someone who is very experimental with her work. Whether she is going to join Naagin 7 or not is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure—Priyanka Chaudhary has already injected life