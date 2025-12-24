Dhurandhar 2 Announced! Eid 2026 Release Goes Full Pan-India After Record-Breaking Success

Dhurandhar has established itself as one of the biggest film phenomena in India. The fact that the movie was released only in the Hindi language didn’t allow it to break the box office records, rather it shattered them. Today, as the movie’s massive success has opened up a whole new experience for the team, the announcement has arrived about the releasing of Dhurandhar 2.

The sequel is set to have a major Eid release in 2026 on March 19, 2026, and this shall mark a major extension of the franchise. Contrary to the previous series, “Dhurandhar 2 shall have an overall multilingual release within five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.”

What is significant in this development is that there is a demand that has showcased itself in the South Indian markets, after the launch of “Dhurandhar.” The movie has got tremendous response in the Southern states, and this happened without any dubbed copies being available in markets. The distributors and cinema owners in Southern states have confirmed that viewers have shown considerable demand to watch this movie, and they have demanded that it should be dubbed in their regional language.

Noticing the massive response coming from not only India but also the South Indian viewers across the globe, the creators have now chosen to increase the reach of the franchise extensively with the coming of Dhurandhar 2. Now, the audiences from different parts of the country will be able to watch the movie in their native language from the very first day.

The sequel is also going to be helmed by National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhar has been known to merge engaging storytelling and equally engaging action in his previous projects and is anticipated to do just that in the second installment of the series.

At the moment, the film, titled Dhurandhar 2, is currently under post-production and has already started gaining momentum as one of the most-watched releases of the year 2026 in the Indian market itself. Apart from the release of the film in the domestic market, the makers are also considering releasing it in the international market.

With a highly ambitious scale, five languages, and a release during Eid at a festival, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to take the legacy forward with the first film and go beyond what Indian action entertainment films have leveraged so far. The storm that started in Hindi is going to recur, this time in all parts of the world.