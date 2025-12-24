Shehnaaz Gill Shines on HT City Cover and Beyond: Queen of Hearts Era Begins!

Shehnaaz Gill is ending the year 2025 on an upbeat note, and fans couldn’t be more proud of her. The actress and singer has been titled the “Queen of Hearts” on the December 2025 issue cover of “HT City Showstoppers,” which is yet another accomplishment on her illustrious path, having started her successful life as a reality show star. The beautiful photo shoot for the cover page took place in Mumbai and consisted of Shehnaaz wearing breathtaking feathered outfits, lehengas, which accurately represent her successful metamorphosis as an icon in the field of style and pop culture.

Talking to the Hindustan Times in an exclusive conversation, the Bigg Boss 13 star opened up about her journey of becoming famous and lauded the support of her fans in this. Her description of the unconditional love and zest of her fans was that of something which has helped her become a star “brick by brick.” But there is something even better than becoming a star that has been helped by the support of her fans – and that is her transformation and healing.

December has also witnessed some significant incidents for the star. On the 23rd of December, Shehnaaz was part of a major fashion show in the city of Lucknow, where the crowds were mesmerized by her boldness and warmth. Pictures and videos from the event went viral on the Internet.

Adding to the buzz, Shehnaaz also shared a lip sync video on her Instagram Reel, where she lip-synced to a romantic song titled “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.” The video went viral immediately, as thousands of likes and comments poured in within hours. Her charm and connect with everyone once again proved why she has such a loyal fan base.

Professionally, Shehnaaz is also celebrating another milestone this year, as she made her debut as a producer. She produced a Punjabi movie titled ‘Ikk Kudi,’ which proved to be a hit, as it earned over ₹15 crore. This is indeed a milestone in her life, as she is showing her desire to grow beyond acting by being part of creative work.

Right from appearing on magazine covers to conducting fashion shows and making successful films, the journey of Shehnaaz Gill marks an amalgamation of dedication, progress, and connection with fans. While embracing this “Queen of Hearts” phase with absolute confidence, it becomes quite clear that this is only the start of an exhaustive yet more passionate phase in this journey itself.