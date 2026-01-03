Adele – Rolling in the Deep Song Lyrics

Song name – Rolling in the Deep

Singer – Adele

Check out Rolling in the Deep Song Lyrics by Adele

There’s a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch and it’s bringing me out the dark

Finally, I can see you crystal clear

Go ahead and sell me out and I’ll lay your shit bare

See how I’ll leave with every piece of you

Don’t underestimate the things that I will do

There’s a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch and it’s bringing me out the dark

The scars of your love remind me of us

They keep me thinkin’ that we almost had it all

The scars of your love, they leave me breathless

I can’t help feeling

We could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

Baby, I have no story to be told

But I’ve heard one on you, now I’m gonna make your head burn

Think of me in the depths of your despair

Make a home down there, as mine sure won’t be shared

(You’re gonna wish you never had met me) The scars of your love remind me of us

(Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep) They keep me thinkin’ that we almost had it all

(You’re gonna wish you never had met me) The scars of your love, they leave me breathless

(Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep) I can’t help feeling

We could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

Could’ve had it all

Rolling in the deep

You had my heart inside of your hand

But you played it with a beating

Throw your soul through every open door (Ooh woah, oh)

Count your blessings to find what you look for (Woah)

Turn my sorrow into treasured gold (Ooh woah, oh)

You’ll pay me back in kind and reap just what you’ve sown

(You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

We could’ve had it all (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

We could’ve had it all, yeah (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

It all, it all, it all (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

We could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

Could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

But you played it, you played it, you played it

You played it to the beat