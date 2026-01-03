Justin Timberlake – Mirrors Song Lyrics

Song name – Mirrors

Singer – Justin Timberlake

Check out Mirrors Song Lyrics by Justin Timberlake

Aren’t you somethin’ to admire?

‘Cause your shine is somethin’ like a mirror

And I can’t help but notice

You reflect in this heart of mine

If you ever feel alone and

The glare makes me hard to find

Just know that I’m always

Parallel on the other side

‘Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there’s no place we couldn’t go

Just put your hand on the glass

I’ll be tryna pull you through

You just gotta be strong

‘Cause I don’t wanna lose you now

I’m lookin’ right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now

And I’ll tell you, baby, it was easy

Comin’ back here to you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me (Oh)

I couldn’t get any bigger (Oh)

With anyone else beside me (Oh)

And now it’s clear as this promise

That we’re making

Two reflections into one

‘Cause it’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me, staring back at me

Aren’t you somethin’, an original?

‘Cause it doesn’t seem merely assembled

And I can’t help but stare, ’cause

I see truth somewhere in your eyes

Ooh, I can’t ever change without you

You reflect me, I love that about you

And if I could, I

Would look at us all the time

‘Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there’s no place we couldn’t go

Just put your hand on the glass

I’m here tryna pull you through

You just gotta be strong

‘Cause I don’t wanna lose you now

I’m lookin’ right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now

And I’ll tell you, baby, it was easy

Comin’ back here to you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me (Oh)

I couldn’t get any bigger (Oh)

With anyone else beside me (Oh)

And now it’s clear as this promise

That we’re making

Two reflections into one

‘Cause it’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me, staring back at me

Yesterday is history, oh

Tomorrow’s a mystery, oh

I can see you lookin’ back at me

Keep your eyes on me

Baby, keep your eyes on me

‘Cause I don’t wanna lose you now

I’m lookin’ right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now (You show me, baby)

And I’ll tell you, baby, it was easy

Comin’ back here to you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me (Oh)

I couldn’t get any bigger (Oh)

With anyone else beside me (Oh)

And now it’s clear as this promise

That we’re making

Two reflections into one

‘Cause it’s like you’re my mirror (Oh)

My mirror’s staring back at me, staring back at me

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Uhh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Uhh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Uhh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Now, you’re the inspiration of this precious song

And I just wanna see your face light up since you put me on

So now I say goodbye to the old me, it’s already gone

And I can’t wait, wait, wait, wait, wait to get you home

Just to let you know, you are

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Uhh (Oh oh, oh oh)

Ohh (Oh oh, oh oh)

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

Girl, you’re my reflection, all I see is you

My reflection in everything I do

You’re my reflection and all I see is you

My reflection in everything I do

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life

You are, you are the love of my life