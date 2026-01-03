Ranveer Singh Was the Original Choice for Bombay Velvet? Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Revelation Resurfaces

Box office success doesn’t just tally numbers — it often revives unfinished conversations. As Ranveer Singh celebrates the biggest commercial triumph of his career with Dhurandhar, a surprising behind-the-scenes revelation has once again brought Bombay Velvet into public discussion. With Dhurandhar now surpassing Animal at the box office, the spotlight has shifted from competition to a pivotal casting decision that could have rewritten Bollywood history.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that Bombay Velvet was never originally written for Ranbir Kapoor. Instead, the noir drama was initially conceptualised with Ranveer Singh in mind. At the time, Ranveer was a relatively fresh face, and Kashyap envisioned the character around his raw energy and presence.

According to Kashyap, the project underwent a dramatic transformation when its scale expanded. What began as a modestly budgeted film was eventually mounted on a much larger canvas. With that shift came pressure to attach a bigger star. “Everybody sold it on the basis of Ranbir,” Kashyap admitted, adding that the casting change took him nearly a year to mentally adjust to.

He was quick to clarify that the decision had nothing to do with Ranbir Kapoor’s talent. In fact, Kashyap described Ranbir as a “dream actor” with exceptional commitment and dedication. The challenge, he explained, lay in transitioning creatively — rewriting emotional rhythms that had originally been imagined for a different performer. Once that adjustment was made, the director recalled the filming process as creatively fulfilling.

Despite strong performances and ambition, Bombay Velvet failed to resonate with audiences and went on to become one of the most discussed box office disappointments of its time. The film’s commercial failure, Kashyap confessed, left a deep emotional impact on him.

The setback influenced his future creative choices in unexpected ways. Kashyap revealed that after Bombay Velvet, he consciously distanced himself from stories set in Mumbai. Projects like Raman Raghav 2.0 and Sacred Games marked a shift in tone and geography. “What happened with Bombay Velvet scarred me for life,” he admitted, even while acknowledging that countless untold Bombay stories still live within him.

As Ranveer Singh rides a career high today, the revelation adds a fascinating layer to one of Bollywood’s biggest “what could have been” moments.