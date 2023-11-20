Is ‘Tiger 3’ looking at a potential loss due to its choice of release date

The recently released action-spy-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is having a difficult run at the box office. The makers thought that they would encash the Diwali release, but destiny had other plans as after a massive opening, the film’s collections plummeted owing to the World Cup and Team India’s stellar run in the tournament, except for the final, which shifted the audience’s focus away from the film.

The film, which was released on November 12, earned Rs 10.5 crore on its Day 8, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The World Cup final between India and Australia on Day 8 of the film’s release severely impacted the film’s collections as it witnessed a drop of 43.2 per cent compared to its collections of Saturday which stood at.

The makers are set to incur heavy losses on the film after their dream run at the box-office with ‘Pathaan’ (a YRF production) and ‘Jawan’ (YRF was the distributor for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer).

The only way the loss can be averted is if the film makes Rs 600 crore at the box-office to just recover its Rs 300 crore investment, and with the film sitting at Rs 224.5 crore, it doesn’t look easy for the film to collect another Rs 375 crore at the box-office in the coming days.

One more factor that might have caused the below expected performance could be its release on a Sunday! Why did it not release on a Friday or maybe even a Thursday like most films. It would have got at least 2-3 days more to cash on the Salman fans even before the Diwali days and the cricket hype. The hype of the cricket world cup fizzled out the Salman Khan craze, if we may say so.

One can only be hopeful if it can pick up again post the unexpected results of the World Cup finals.

YRF’s Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi clocks 230.75 crore nett in India, worldwide gross at 376 crore in 8 days!

‘Tiger 3’ – India – NBOC – 1st Week

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi – ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total – ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi – ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total – ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi – ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total – ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Wednesday [Bhau Beej]

Hindi – ₹ 20.50 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 0.75 Cr.

Total – ₹ 21.25 Cr.

Thursday

Hindi – ₹ 18.00 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total – ₹ 18.50 Cr.

Friday

Hindi – ₹ 13.00 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 0.25 Cr.

Total – ₹ 13.25 Cr.

Saturday

Hindi – ₹ 18.25 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total – ₹ 18.75 Cr.

Sunday

Hindi – ₹ 10.25 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 0.25 Cr.

Total – ₹ 10.50 Cr.

Total

Hindi – ₹ 224.50 Cr.

Dubbed – ₹ 6.25 Cr.

Total – ₹ 230.75 Cr.

‘Tiger 3’ – 8 Days – WORLDWIDE GBOC

India ₹ 280 Cr GBOC (₹ 230.75 Cr NBOC)

Overseas ₹ 96 Cr GBOC ($ 11.51 M)

G. Total ₹ 376 Cr GBOC ($ 45.30 M)

Sunday collection is massively dented because of the India vs Australia World Cup final match.