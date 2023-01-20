scorecardresearch
Mission Majnu Dialogues: Sidharth Malhotra’s powerful dialogues as Majnu and a Jasoos

We have powerful dialogues from the trailer of Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. Check out Mission Majnu dialogues:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ will release on Netflix on January 20. The release date of the spy thriller has been pushed quite a number of times, and finally, it is set to land on Netflix. It has the feeling of any regular spy thriller based on Indo-Pak cross-border tensions.

The trailer opens with a character played Parmeet Sethi insisting to India’s prime minister the urgency to locate the nuclear facility in Pakistan. He suggests using an undercover agent to gather intelligence. Sidharth plays the ‘simple’ tailor who moves in and out of key places to report back to India. The title of this crucial undertaking is ‘Mission Majnu’.

Rashmika Mandanna also stars in the film as Sidharth’s wife, who is part of his cover story as his wife.

The movie releases on Jan 20 2022 on Netflix.

Pure Pakistan Mein Muhjse Behtar Darzi Nahi Milega Aapko
"Pure Pakistan mein muhjse behtar darzi nahi milega aapko" - Sidharth Malhotra
I Have Just The Right Man For The Job
"I have just the right man for the job" - Parmeet Sethi
Give Him The Mission...india Is Counting On Him
"Give him the mission...India is counting on him"
Jasoos Hoon...munshi Nahi
"Jasoos hoon...Munshi nahi" - Sidharth Malhotra
Mujhko Haq Hai...ki Mein Nazar Bhar Ke Tumhe Dekhunga..aakhir Ko Meri Jaan Mein Shouhar Hoon Tumhara
"Mujhko haq hai...ki mein nazar bhar ke tumhe dekhunga..aakhir ko meri jaan mein shouhar hoon tumhara" - Sidharth Malhotra
Waah Waah Saste Ghalib Saab
"Waah waah saste ghalib saab" - Rashmika Mandanna
India Soch Bhi Nahi Sakta Ki Hum Unke Naak Tale Bomb Bana Rahe Hain
"India soch bhi nahi sakta ki hum unke naak tale bomb bana rahe hain"
Aap Bhaag Kyun Rahe Hain Humse....kya Khaaye Jaa Raha Hain Aapko Andar Se.
"Aap bhaag kyun rahe hain humse....kya khaaye jaa raha hain aapko andar se." - Rashmika Mandanna
Tumhare Har Sawaal Ka Jawaab Nahi Hain Hamare Paas
"Tumhare har sawaal ka jawaab nahi hain hamare paas" - Sidharth Malhotra
Amandeep Ajitpal Singh Signing Off
"Amandeep Ajitpal Singh signing off" - Sidharth Malhotra
Bharat Maata Ki Jai
"Bharat Maata Ki Jai" - Sidharth Malhotra
