scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Kushagre Dua, who is currently part of ‘Udaariyaan,’ said that makers are concentrating on making youth-centric shows now. He added that while ‘Udaariyaan’ was always loved by viewers, others shows are also concentrating on attracting younger audiences.

“‘Udaariyaan’ has a youthful story. Nowadays, many shows have become youth-based. This show attracts a young audience. If you notice, all the leads are young, so I feel TV has had a drastic change in that manner,” he said.

Talking about his character in the show, he said: “My character’s name is Sartaj. To be honest, this is a very different character from who I am in real life. Sartaj doesn’t believe in love because he has been heartbroken once, and neither does Khushagre believe in love. But I feel, this is the only similarity.”

He added: “I am still waiting to see the response to my character as it’s just been a few days but I hope it goes well. We all are doing well and this is one of the best shows on TV today. The best compliment that I have received is from my mother. She says I look like Ranbir Kapoor, which means the most to me.”

In fact, his family loves the show.

“Of course, Punjabi is loved by the audience and I am also a Punjabi. My whole family sees my shows. In fact, my grandparents also enjoy this show and they have been watching it from the start. They are hooked on this. The story comes with a Punjabi touch so this show lives nationwide,” he said.

Talking about working with producer-duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, he said: “It’s a great experience to work with them. I want to thank them for giving me this role. I am very fortunate to be a part of it. Chandigarh is amazing. I came here earlier when I was shooting for my web series ‘Campus Diaries’. This time, we are going to be here for a longer period. It’s a new experience all-over. And I am not missing Mumbai as I am having an amazing time here.”

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya back as Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings
Next article
New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's
This May Also Interest You
Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

News

'Avatar' almost didn't get made as producer struggled for funds

Technology

Global IT spending continues to decline for 5th consecutive month

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

Technology

Indian gets jail-term, ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly in US

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC register 5-3 win over FC Goa

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap

Technology

Training AI models like GPT-3 consumes 700K litres of water: Study

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US