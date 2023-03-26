scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a ‘Renfield’ sequel.

The 59-year-old actor relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on ‘The Weather Man’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“If there’s room for it. I mean, I’m happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I’m very happy I got to support Nic. I’ve been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on ‘The Weather Man’. I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I’m very happy to be a part of that,” he told Collider when asked if he’d return for a follow up.

However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once in a lifetime offer. He made the point while noting he “wasn’t intimidated” by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931’s ‘Dracula’.

He said, “Well, I think that whenever – ;Whenever?’ I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, ‘We want you to play Dracula?’ That’s never gonna happen again. It’s like every, maybe, 100 years? I wasn’t intimidated by it because my Dracula’s – you know, I’m sure Bela Lugosi’s great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn’t my Dracula.”

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage
This May Also Interest You
News

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

News

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume unveiled in 'Joker: Folie A Deux' set photos

News

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

Sports

Home-and-away system catapults new rules into the spotlight

News

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault in NY

Technology

US authorities arrest founder of world's largest hacker forum

Technology

India's LVM3 rocket orbiting OneWeb's 36 satellites, gives confidence for 'Gaganyaan' (2nd Lead)

Technology

Noida turning into the next Jamtara; fake call centres spur fraud

Sports

Football: Germany ease past Peru in international friendly

Sports

Ashwin backs Virat Kohli to turn it on during the ODI World Cup in India

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Spain soar past Norway, Wales hold Croatia

Technology

India's LVM3 rocket lifts off with 36 OneWeb satellites

Technology

36 OneWeb satellites carried by India's LVM3 rocket begins orbiting (Ld)

Technology

Foreign trucks need e-documents to enter Saudi Arabia from April

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt hospitals to conduct mock drills on Sunday

Sports

Equestrian: Arya Chandorkar secure top position in Show Jumping Children I category

Sports

RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half of IPL 2023 with heel injury: Report

Sports

Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US