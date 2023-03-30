scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Streaming show ‘The Night Agent’ has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, reports ‘Variety’. The second season will also consist of 10 episodes.

The action thriller series debuted on the streaming service less than a week ago, on March 23. It proved to be popular immediately, rocketing up to the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million hours viewed.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world,” said series creator Shawn Ryan.

“To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

‘The Night Agent’, according to ‘Variety’, is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The official logline states that the show centres “on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Gabriel Basso leads the series and it also features Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

“We’re proud to see ‘The Night Agent’ deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of drama series.

He added: “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

–IANS

aa/uk/

Previous article
Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'
Next article
Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

News

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

Sports

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

Sports

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

Dialogues

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Sports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

News

PM Modi meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US