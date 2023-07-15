scorecardresearch
Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Kevin Spacey has told a court that he did not hold a "power wand" in front of people in order to get them into his bed.

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has told a court that he did not hold a “power wand” in front of people in order to get them into his bed.

The actor is currently appearing at Southwark Crown Court following accusations of three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, reports Mirror.co.uk.

He has also denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. But in his latest appearance, he slammed the prosecution, claiming the case was “weak” and then claimed one of his accusers was after “money, money and then money.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Spacey, 63, told the court that he could have had sex “all the time” but struggled to trust people due to his fame. He also went on to object to the term “crotch grab” which his alleged victims had claimed was a “trademark” move for the American actor.

Following the accusation by an alleged victim he is said to have met on the West End in the mid-2000’s, Spacey claimed it was “absolute b******s”, as prosecutor Christine Agnew KC quipped back: “Because that’s exactly where you did grab him, isn’t it?”

Spacey went on to question the judge and asked: “Did he accuse me of grabbing his b******s?” After being asked by the judge to answer the question, the defendant eventually said: “I did not.”

Kevin denied sex offences concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. Agnew went on to say that Spacey was not a “big flirt” which he had described himself in evidence on Thursday, but a “big sexual bully”, to which the actor responded, “Yes, that’s your term”.

She went on to ask whether Spacey believed that he was a powerful man, and he responded: “I did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people’s faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me.”

Kevin responded to allegations that he “drugged” an aspiring actor before performing a sexual act on him, saying, “We were in a romantic situation. I don’t know who made the first move, but we were consensually together in a romantic situation. He did not fall asleep and I did not perform (a sex act) on him while he was asleep, despite what he has shockingly accused me of.”

