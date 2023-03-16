scorecardresearch
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung looks handsome in latest photoshoot

Kim Taehyung aka BTS member V has landed on the April cover of a high-end magazine.

By Shweta Ghadashi
V has caused a stir online after his cover of ELLE Korea’s April 2023 issue wearing CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear was revealed.

The K-pop star, who was dubbed as the ‘CELINE Boy’ by ELLE Korea, looked stunning in the outfits he wore, prompting fans to flood the CELINE website to buy the clothes he was seen wearing.

BTS ARMYs usually rush to buy whatever they see their favourite idols in, making them very bankable brand ambassadors.

The photos focus on capturing Taehyung’s alluring eyes and his mischievous charm. He is called the Celine Boy as he is the global ambassador of the band.

