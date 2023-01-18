scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

By News Bureau

Oscar and Grammy winning composer A R Rahman has teamed up with renowned violinist Dr. L Subramaniam to honour the art and legacy of the late musician professor V Lakshminarayana and to celebrate commonality and the gift of life virtually at the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival.

The collaboration is symbolic of the friendship between their families which goes back two generations. The tale goes that Rahman’s father, composer, arranger and musician RK Sekar, and Subramaniam’s father, Prof. V Lakshminarayana, used to live on the same street in Mylapore, Chennai. The prodigious musical folks have been in artistic and goodwill communion since.

The special collaboration centres on ‘Don’t Leave Me’, a song composed by Dr. L Subramaniam, that Rahman grew up with.

About the rendition of ‘Don’t Leave Me’, A R Rahman said: “Here we are, three generations, virtually, at the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival. The friendship between our two families goes back two generations, when my father, composer, arranger and musician R K Sekar, and Prof. V Lakshminarayana, who is responsible for making the Indian violin globally known, used to live in the same street in Mylapore, Chennai”.

He further mentioned: “In celebrating and honouring the violin virtuoso, Dr. L Subramaniam’s father, Prof. V Lakshminarayana, our families have come together to perform a song I grew up with, ‘Don’t Leave Me’, composed by Dr. L S whose timeless instrumentation and compositions continue to enrich, inspire, and influence all generations. Joining Dr. Subramaniam and me, in performing my favourite track, are my children Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, AR Ameen, and L Subramaniam’s daughter Bindu Subramaniam and granddaughter Mahati Subramaniam, along with my dear friend and percussionist, Sivamani.”

It opens with a spellbinding improvised composition by Rahman and Subramaniam who are joined by Sivamani as they render a delicate piano, violin and percussive intro. It also features a spoken word performance by Bindu Subramaniam that’s dedicated to her grandfather, Prof. V Lakshminarayana.

Rahman added: “Through this collaboration, we celebrate music and friendship, and hope that this tribute brings people together to not think about their differences but to see how we may all unite to create art and change.”

About the collaboration, L Subramaniam said: “It gives me immense pleasure and honour to collaborate with one of the greatest film composers and a visionary musician ARR. We have recorded a composition called ‘Don’t Leave Me’ which is dedicated to my father and guru Prof. V Lakshminarayana.”

The collaboration between the musical families of Rahman and Subramaniam is supported by Harman and JBL.

Previous article
BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match
Next article
Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

Technology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Technology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

Sports

1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Sports

Brij Bhushan was sexually harassing female wrestlers, I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

News

Hansika Motwani’s first look of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’

Technology

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

News

Dhvani Bhanushali on 'Lagan': First time I'm bringing an entire album for my audience

News

Angelina, Brad Pitt's son Pax secretly working as an artist using fake name

Sports

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

News

Netflix releases its 2023 Korean slate

News

Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM

Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Creator of popular OTT sleuth 'Eken Babu' dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US