Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

Demi Lovato has released 'Confident (Rock Version)', which will feature 10 of her career-defining songs as rock versions.

By Editorial Desk
GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released ‘Confident (Rock Version)’. The release is latest reimagined hit from Demi ahead of her upcoming album REVAMPED, due September 15, 2023, which will feature 10 of her career-defining songs as rock versions.

“Confident (Rock Version)” features re-recorded vocals and amplified new production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice. “Confident” was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth number 1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart and has since been certified 4x Platinum. “Confident (Rock Version)” follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash,” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” with much more to come on REVAMPED.

With all new vocals and production, the 10-track album REVAMPED sees Demi reimagine her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals.

Demi first performed rock versions of some of the songs featured on REVAMPED on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour, which was in support of her album of the same name. Demi’s all-female band on the HOLY FVCK Tour also included Nita Strauss, one of rock music’s most admired guitarists.

The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK, which featured singles “29,” “SUBSTANCE,” and SKIN OF MY TEETH,” saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara.

The album debuted at #1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

