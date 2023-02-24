scorecardresearch
Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

Fans in thousands swarmed the main stage at Vh1 Supersonic as music composers Oaf-Savera enthralled music lovers with their performance

By News Bureau

Fans in thousands swarmed the main stage at Vh1 Supersonic as music composers Oaf-Savera enthralled music lovers with their performance along with a surprise rap session with Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi here on Friday night.

The performance of Oaf, whose real name is Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta was ultra special as this was the first time they were seen performing on stage.

“It was heartwarming and there were so many people singing our song back to us it was a great feeling to connect with people so directly,” Oaf said after the performance.

The duo add depth with their blockbuster hits from the film “Gehraiyaan” starring Siddhant, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

They started with “Tu Kahaan”, “Beqaboo”, “Gehraiyaan” title track and ended with a bang with “Doobey” among many others.

Right before Siddhant made an entry on stage, Oaf said that he has a special surprise for the fans.

Siddhant was welcomed with loud cheers, whistles and confetti on stage.

He looked dapper in an all black outfit paired with fiery orange jeans as he rapped on stage and made the crowd “drown” in love for him.

The Day 1 of Vh1 Supersonic saw many techno and reggae artistes perform as well including the popular duo Bob Moses.

Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season
ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin end season with thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

