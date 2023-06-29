scorecardresearch
‘Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari’ scene in ‘Aspirants’ was improvised, reveals Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja spoke of the details behind the "Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari” from the streaming series 'Aspirants'.

Sunny Hinduja
Sunny Hinduja

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his roles in web series such as ‘Aspirants’ and ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’, spoke of the details behind the “Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari” from the streaming series ‘Aspirants’. Hinduja revealed that the whole thing was improvised and not part of the script.Hinduja essayed the role of Sandeep Bhaiya in the coming-of-age show, and starred alongside Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey.

Elaborating on the details, Sunny said: “Firstly, this scene wasn’t part of the script. When we started shooting, I shared with Apoorv Singh Karki (the director) the background of my character ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, and he felt that there should be a scene that showed his struggles. But we didn’t know how that would happen. We were all busy and kept shooting, and the days just passed.”

He further mentioned that the scene was supposed to be shot the following day. So the night before, the actors got invited to Apoorv’s home for dinner and drinks. All of them, includingNaveen Kasturia and Shivankit Singh Parihar, were there. Eventually, Apoorv set such a vibe as if the scene was being shot right there.

He told IMDb: “I understood where we were headed. Naveen and I started improvising, and I don’t know how, but magic happened. The great thing about that magic was that the lines were in Haryanvi, but the scene was not shot the next day, because Naveen got infected with COVID-19.”

“We shot it a month later, but that night at Apoorv’s, I don’t know why but I felt like writing it down because I felt like the lines were magical and should not be lost. So, thankfully, I wrote it and I remembered it as well. Then, on the day of the shoot, we shot the entire scene in one take. That was yet another beautiful moment,” he added.

The actor was recently seen in the film ‘Shehzada’ and has his own spin-off series coming up based on his ‘Aspirants’ character.

