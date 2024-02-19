Ashmit Patel on back-to-back releases: It signals my return to the game

Actor Ashmit Patel is ecstatic, and it’s not hard to see why. Following a brief self-imposed hiatus, two of Ashmit’s highly anticipated projects, the web series ‘State v/s Ahuja’ and the OTT film ‘Scammy Boys’, have been released back-to-back. In both projects, Ashmit plays the lead role, driving the storyline with his impactful performance. His fans are thrilled to see him back in action, and he shares their excitement. The actor recently opened up about his feelings regarding the consecutive releases.

“Having back-to-back releases feels incredibly rewarding, signalling my return to the game. During my time away from showbiz, I remained quite active. While I hadn’t had a series release in a couple of years, I did have a film release a year ago, along with an episode of a show on Jio Cinema that aired a couple of months back.”

“Additionally, I’ve had several music videos released during this period. So, in many ways, I haven’t been away from the scene. I’ve been continuously shooting for various projects over the last couple of years, and now, these projects are finally seeing the light of day, resulting in the back-to-back releases,” expressed Ashmit.

He added, “It feels like it’s been a while since my projects have been released, but with the fresh energy of the new year, 2024 feels different and promising. It seems like this year could be a significant one for me, with positive signs all around. I’m excited about what’s to come and am thrilled to finally share my work with the audience.”

In ‘State v/s Ahuja’, Ashmit Patel portrays the character of Ansh Ahuja, a Bollywood actor who is accused of rape. On the other hand, in ‘Scammy Boys’, he takes on the role of a police officer. ‘State v/s Ahuja’ is available for streaming on Watcho Exclusives, while ‘Scammy Boys’, directed by Shoib Nikash Shah, can be viewed on Zee5. Both projects have been well-received by viewers, who have showered them with love and adulation.