Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz becomes the first captain of the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gaining traction because of its drama and fun. The contestants are taking the game a notch higher with their stint on the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. BB is a game where a group of celebrity contestants live together in a specially designed house for a certain period of time. The contestants are isolated from the outside world and are constantly monitored by cameras.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the captaincy task took place which was won by Falaq Naaz.

The first captaincy task of the season took place on June 20. Bigg Boss gave ‘captain makers’ power to Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha. While Abhishek nominated Akanksha Puri, Cyrus chose Falaq for captain. After much back-and-forth, Falaq Naazz became the first captain of the house.