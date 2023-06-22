Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shares how his parents left him at their neighbours doorstep also reveals he ate garbage

Lebanese born model Jad Hadid, who is currently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was seen having heart to heart conversation with Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha.

Jad talked about his troubled childhood where his parents left him at their neighbours doorstep and he was raised by them. In the latest episode, Jad, Pooja and Cyrus were sitting together and having a chat when Cyrus asked him about his survival story and why his parents left him at their neighbours doorstep.

Talking about his parents, Jad went on to share how they left him alone at their neighbours doorstep, “When my father came back after spending some time with my mom, she got pregnant.

Check out the video below: