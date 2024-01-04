Janhvi Kapoor recounts the moment she learnt about Sridevi’s death

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with her sister Khushi Kapoor, shared the heartbreaking moment when she came to know that her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi suddenly died.

The ‘Bawaal’ actress revealed that it was her younger sister, Khushi who comforted her and calmed her down in the face of the tragedy.

The actress recounted the moment to the show host Karan Johar: “When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I think I barged into her room, howling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I’ve never seen her cry about it since.”

Khushi shared: “I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I’ve always been the strong one.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai. The family had gone to Dubai to attend the wedding of her husband, Boney Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi decided to spend a couple of days in Dubai to shop for her elderdaughter Janhvi’s 21st birthday, after the wedding. The cause of her death was revealed to be accidental drowning.