Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

Disney+ Hotstar recently released an action-packed trailer for ‘Mathagam’, its much-awaited original series. The gripping and intense trailer promises an action-packed entertainer with Atharva and Manikandan’s high adrenaline face-off lighting up the screens on fire. Written and directed by Prasath Murugesan, ‘Mathagam’, features Atharvaa, Manikandan, Nikhila Vimal, and DD (Dhivyadarshini) in the lead.

Atharvaa plays an ardent cop in the series that will have Manikandan of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame playing the antagonist for the very first time.

The thrilling web series will also feature ace director Gautham Menon, Nikila Vimal, Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, DD (Dhivyadarshini), Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas in pivotal roles.

Production for the series, a Hotstar Specials is handled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. Music is by Darbuka Siva, Cinematography by Edwin Sakay and editing by Praveen Antony. Popular stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the explosive action sequences in the series, which has art direction by Suresh Kallery.

The show will be streamed in seven languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali from 18th August on the platform.