scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

Disney+ Hotstar recently released an action-packed trailer forPrasath Murugesan's 'Mathagam', its much-awaited original series.

By Editorial Desk
Prasath Murugesan's Disney+ Hotstar original series 'Mathagam' release announced
Prasath Murugesan's Mathagam on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar recently released an action-packed trailer for ‘Mathagam’, its much-awaited original series. The gripping and intense trailer promises an action-packed entertainer with Atharva and Manikandan’s high adrenaline face-off lighting up the screens on fire. Written and directed by Prasath Murugesan, ‘Mathagam’, features Atharvaa, Manikandan, Nikhila Vimal, and DD (Dhivyadarshini) in the lead.

Atharvaa plays an ardent cop in the series that will have Manikandan of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame playing the antagonist for the very first time.

The thrilling web series will also feature ace director Gautham Menon, Nikila Vimal, Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, DD (Dhivyadarshini), Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas in pivotal roles.

Production for the series, a Hotstar Specials is handled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. Music is by Darbuka Siva, Cinematography by Edwin Sakay and editing by Praveen Antony. Popular stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the explosive action sequences in the series, which has art direction by Suresh Kallery.

The show will be streamed in seven languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali from 18th August on the platform.

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in 'Maestro' triggers 'Jewface' debate
This May Also Interest You
News

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in 'Maestro' triggers 'Jewface' debate

News

Alia Bhatt: I can be my truest, most authentic self with Ranbir

News

Siddhant Issar follows in father Puneet's 'mythological' footsteps

Technology

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids' spontaneous play: Study

Technology

AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study

Sports

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shubman Gill attains career best 25th spot

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit

Sports

Racewalker Akshdeep Singh eyes medal on his World Athletics Championships debut in Budapest

Health & Lifestyle

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids spontaneous play: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi: DCW issues notice to DGHS on cervical cancers 

Technology

At 92, media mogul Rupert Murdoch is dating 66-year-old retired scientist

Technology

50% of environmentalists abandoned Twitter after Musk’s takeover

News

Sakshi Sharma will be essaying full-fledged lead character for first time in 'Suhaagan'

Sports

Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy

News

Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US