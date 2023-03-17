scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'United Kacche' starring Sunil Grover, Satish Shah highlight immigrants' plight in UK

Sunil Grover and Satish Shah's streaming series titled 'United Kacche' is a light-hearted comedy based in the UK and has been shot in the UK.

By News Bureau

Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series titled ‘United Kacche’. The show is a light-hearted comedy based in the United Kingdom and has been shot in the UK. It follows the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life.

He somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and takes off without planning much into the future. As his visa is about to expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad.

The director of the show, Manav Shah said: “In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. ‘United Kacche’ is a light-hearted funny show that takes you into the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other.”

The show also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. The show highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as ‘Kacche’.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, ‘United Kacche’ will premiere on ZEE5 on March 31.

Previous article
Ben Affleck reveals what he said to Jennifer Lopez during awkward Grammy Awards moment
Next article
1st ODI: Shami, Siraj triple-tango sends Australia reeling at the Wankhede
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US