Abdu Rozik says he is going to ‘Big Brother’

By News Bureau

Tajik star Abdu Rozik, on the grand finale of “Bigg Boss 16”, shared that he will now be going for “Big Brother”. Salman, while welcoming Abdu on the show said that he heard the social media sensation and singer has been approached, for “Big Brother”.

To which, Abdu says yes. His friends from the show and other housemates express happiness and surprise.

Salman then says he will make NRI friends and will forget his Indian friends, Abdu replies “No, sir. I am never forgetting”.

The “Dabangg” star then says: “You will make both Tajikistan and India both proud.”

