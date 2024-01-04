Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra-starrer ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ is an immortal love saga

Resonating with cult love stories like ‘Heer Ranjha’, ‘Laila Majnu’, and ‘Romeo Juliet’, the makers have announced romantic thriller ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’, starring Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in the lead.

The show chronicles two souls pursuing an everlasting love that surpasses life itself. Karamm plays the role of Rajneesh, while Trupti will be portraying Poornima in the show.

The eternal saga is an extraordinary love story of reincarnation in which the barriers of age, time, and societal norms are put to the ultimate test.

Talking about the same, Karamm said: “Reincarnation stories have fascinated me since childhood. As an actor, it’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’.”

A staunch believer in love, Karamm added: “For me, this show isn’t merely about playing a role; it’s about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades.”

Discussing the role of Poornima, Trupti said: “Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event, and my goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make viewers believe in it. I am very excited about this intriguing tale and can’t wait for the audience to experience a saga that spans two lifetimes.”

‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ will air soon on Colors.