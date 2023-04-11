scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, April 11 (IANS) The largest women’s sporting event in the world is now only 100 days from hitting New Zealand shores, senior officials said of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, with the event expected to have a significant impact on women’s sport.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

“Co-hosting an event of this magnitude will generate huge social and economic benefits for New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women’s sport in this country,” said Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson.

New Zealand is expecting thousands of international fans to come to the country for the tournament, according to Minister of Tourism Peeni Henare, a Xinhua report said.

The country’s profile can be raised through international broadcasting of the games, Henare said, adding the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 saw a combined 1.1 billion viewers tune into official coverage across all platforms.

Programs running alongside the tournament will also ensure the event creates a lasting sporting legacy for New Zealand’s women.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

News

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan: Nothing short of a real-life standup comic

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

News

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

News

Get Ready for the Party Track of the Season with Neha Kakkar & Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ presented by T-Series!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US